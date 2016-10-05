Who’s planning what in your area? Find out here

Almondbury

Applications submitted:

Mr and Mrs Wilson, Building of single storey rear extension (within a Conservation Area), 5, Arkenley Lane, Almondbury, Huddersfield.

G Smith, Building of single and two-storey rear extensions, Tenterhill, 80, Sharp Lane, Almondbury, Huddersfield.

G Smith, Building of front porch, Tenterhill, 80, Sharp Lane, Almondbury, Huddersfield.

LandD Fawcett Limited, Discharge conditions 3 (drainage) and 6 (coal risk assessment) on previous permission 2013/93624 for building of detached dwelling, 12A, Rowley Lane, Fenay Bridge, Huddersfield.

Porterbrook Nurseries Limited, Building of first floor extension to nursery and external alterations, 211, Southfield Road, Waterloo, Huddersfield.

G Newsome, Building of rear dormer, 97, Fleminghouse Lane, Almondbury, Huddersfield.

H Brown, Building of single storey side extension, 73, Highgate Lane, Lepton, Huddersfield.

Mr Scott Greenhall, Non-material amendment on previous permission no. 2015/90463 for extension and alterations to existing school to form new SEN school, Almondbury Community School, Fernside Avenue, Almondbury, Huddersfield.

Ashbrow

Applications Submitted:

Lee Boothroyd, Building of two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions, 9, Prestwich Drive, Fixby, Huddersfield.

Bandshire Ltd, Building of garage unit for servicing and repair, Unit 1a, Calder Trading Estate, Lower Quarry Road, Bradley, Huddersfield.

Sarah Donne, Installation of six illuminated and eight non-illuminated signs, Mercedes Benz Huddersfield Uni, Trident Business Park, Leeds Road, Deighton, Huddersfield.

Approved:

M Veindotter, Building of first floor extension to studio annex, Broomfield House, 64, Broomfield Road, Fixby, Huddersfield.

R Haigh, Building of single-storey rear extension, 487A, Bradford Road, Fixby, Huddersfield.

Mr Zahid Khokar, Building of extensions, 310, Bradley Road, Bradley, Huddersfield.

Shaun Bennett, Discharge of conditions 5 (site investigation report (Phase II)) 6 (Remediation Strategy) 7 (Site Investigation Works) on previous planning permission 2015/92934 for building of eight-bedroom care home and associated external works, Former 57, Long Hill Road, Huddersfield.

Batley East

Applications Submitted:

Zakir Patel, Demolition of single-storey rear extension, building of extensions and alterations and building of detached leisure building (within a Conservation Area), Hay Tor, 6, Heaton Road, Upper Batley, Batley.

Whites, Listed Building Consent for formation of two openings in boundary wall for gate to be installed to allow escape from windows from flats 23, 24 and 27 (within a Conservation Area), Station House, 1, Station Road, Batley.

Lala’s Batley, Change of use from carpet showroom/warehouse (A1) to restaurant (A3), 351, Bradford Road, Batley.

Tahir Zaman, Committee to decide on outline application for building of two dwellings, land adj, Hyrstcote, Track Road, Batley.

Approved:

Martin Naylor, Installation of roof alarm (Listed Building and within a Conservation Area), All Saints Church, Stocks Lane, Batley.

Batley West

Applications Received:

Robert Stead, Work to TPO(s) 26/78, 43, Longlands Road, Dewsbury.

Conditional Approval, Mr I Sabir, Building of single storey front extension and detached garage, 8, Lemans Drive, Dewsbury.

Bristall and Birkenshaw

Applications Submitted:

D Reed, The proposal is for building of a single storey rear extension projecting 4m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.6m, 45, Briarmains Road, Birstall, Batley.

P Piercy, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed building of single storey rear extension, 70, Leeds Road, Birstall, Batley.

Approved:

Mr and Mrs Howarth, building of single storey and two storey rear extensions, 385, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw.

The Co-operative Group, Installation of new shop front and associated internal and external alterations (within a Conservation Area), The Co Operative Food, 6, Low Lane, Birstall, Batley.

Cleckheaton

Applications Submitted:

D Quayle, Alterations to convert integral garage to living accommodation and building of front porch, 19, Bridon Way, Marsh, Cleckheaton.

N Evans, building of one pair of semi-detached dwellings, 31, Marsland Court, Hunsworth, Cleckheaton.

Mr Shivtiel, Work to TPO(s) 08/81, The Royds, 280, Whitechapel Road, Scholes, Cleckheaton.

Approved:

A Pearson, Building of single storey side extension, 101, Cliff Hollins Lane, East Bierley.

Colne Valley

Applications Submitted:

E Barber, c/o agent, Reserved matters application pursuant to permission 2015/92205 for outline application for building of one dwelling, Land off, Round Ings Road, Outlane, Huddersfield.

Mr Saddique, building of single storey rear extension, 4, Vermont Close, Scapegoat Hill, Huddersfield.

Mr and Mrs Hardcastle, Alterations to convert one dwelling and barn to two dwellings (Listed Building), Lower Top Of The Hill, Rye Field Lane, Scammonden, Halifax.

Chris North, building of single storey side and rear extensions, 3, Vermont Close, Scapegoat Hill, Huddersfield.

S Pearson, Discharge conditions 3 (structural report) and 4 (method statement) on previous permission 2010/93082 for re-use of existing barn and new extensions to form dwelling and rebuilding/repair work to north gable and part of east elevation, 4, Wortshill, Back O’wall, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield.

Mr and Mrs Hardcastle, Listed Building Consent for alterations to convert one dwelling and barn to two dwellings, Lower Top Of The Hill, Rye Field Lane, Scammonden, Halifax.

Approved:

T Bray, Outline application for building of 10 dwellings, land between 588 and 620, Manchester Road, Linthwaite, Huddersfield.

C Hartwell, building of two-storey side extension and formation of window to rear elevation (within a conservation area), 39, Hoyle House Fold, Linthwaite, Huddersfield.

Mr S Beeby, building of double garage block with terrace over, The Old Quarry, Simon Green Road, Bolster Moor, Huddersfield.

B Shaw, building of extension to agricultural storage shed, Dowry Farm, Dowry Road, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield.

Lee Foxon, Advertisement consent for one non-illuminated sign, Lower Clough, Waingate, Linthwaite.

Mr and Mrs Holden, building of two storey rear extension, Bank Bottom Barn, Old Bank Bottom, Marsden, Huddersfield.

E Finn, Demolition of barn, building of stables and fence, and formation of yard with external lighting (within a Conservation Area), 108, Lower Wellhouse Road, Wellhouse, Huddersfield.

Refused

David Fisher, Building of 14 dwellings, HI Pylon Works, Slades Road, Bolster Moor, Huddersfield.

Crosland Moor and Netherton

Applications Submitted:

A E Brown, Work to TPO(s) 01/94, J Louis Brook Homes, Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Moor.

Withdrawn:

Bespoke Design and Build, Outline application for building of one detached dwelling, adj 102, Crosland Hill Road, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield.

Approved:

David Brown Gear Systems Ltd, c/o agent, building of two plant rooms (comprising of cooling plant room and H V electrical plant room) and external ventilation plant, Park Gear Works, Park Road, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

R Brook, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed building of single storey extension to rear and demolition of existing conservatory, 1, Orchid Grove, Netherton, Huddersfield.

Mr Niyazi, building of single storey rear extension, 4, Henry Ralph Avenue, Beaumont Park, Huddersfield.

Refused:

M Begum, Building of two-storey and single-storey rear extensions, 107, Thornton Lodge Road, Thornton Lodge, Huddersfield.

Dalton

Applications Received

Direct Electrical Ltd, Demolition of side buildings to create additional parking and yard, renovation of remaining building and change of use of part to form ancillary A1 Display/showroom with new Trade counter, Former Hewitt and Booth Building, St Andrews Road, Huddersfield.

Withdrawn:

Mr H Tajammal, building of single storey rear extension with balcony and covered area below, 415, Wakefield Road, Dalton, Huddersfield.

Approved:

M Broadbent, c/o agent, Change of use of existing barn to dwelling with alterations and extensions and formation of parking area, 7/9, Hillside, Kirkheaton, Huddersfield.

Refused:

J Schofield, building of single storey side extension, first floor rear extension and alterations to convert loft space to living accommodation, 13, Bar Croft, Kirkheaton, Huddersfield.

Denby Dale

Applications Submitted:

S Popple, building of two-storey rear extension, 13, Woodbine Terrace, Clayton West, Huddersfield.

A Hunt, building of single storey rear extension, 26, Fairfields, Upper Denby, Huddersfield.

S Blyth, Prior approval for proposed change of use of agricultural building to one dwelling and associated operational development, Dry Hill Farm, Dry Hill Lane, Denby Dale, Huddersfield.

Absolute Engineering Ltd, building of single storey rear extension, Unit 5, Skelmanthorpe Technology Park, Standback Way, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield.

F Littlewood, building of balcony to rear, 275, Cumberworth Lane, Denby Dale, Huddersfield.

Conroy Brook (Developments) Ltd, Discharge conditions 3 (materials), 4 (landscaping), 14 (site access), 16 (Wood Nook improvements) on previous permission 2013/93721 for building of 29 dwellings (amended plans), Land adjacent, Wood Nook Farm, Wood Nook, Denby Dale, Huddersfield, HD8 8RR.

P Smith, Discharge condition 13 (highway works) on previous permission 2015/91953 for building of a single detached dwelling, adj 12, Brook Meadows, Denby Dale, Huddersfield.

Dale Homes (Yorkshire) Ltd, Demolition of existing fire damaged shop, workshop and first floor flat and building of three dwellings with parking, 39, Long Lane, Clayton West, Huddersfield.

Colin Moss, Demolition of existing conservatory and building of single storey rear extension, The Willows, 18, Park Lodge View, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield.

K Deakin, proposal for building of single storey rear extension projecting 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3m, Mouse House, Stringer House Lane, Emley Moor, Huddersfield.

Adrian Parkinson, Work to TPO(s) 10/97, 2, Grange Drive, Emley, Huddersfield.

Approved:

B Watts, Discharge of conditions 1 (Phase II Report) and 2 (Remediation Strategy) on previous permission 2015/93192 for prior approval for proposed change of use of agricultural building to two dwellings, 107, Carr Hill Road, Upper Cumberworth, Huddersfield.

Marc Jebson, Reserved matters application pursuant to permission no. 2013/93610 for Outline application for building of two detached dwellings, rear of, 37, Huddersfield Road, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield.

Dale Homes (Yorkshire) Ltd, Demolition of existing fire damaged shop, workshop and first floor flat and building of three dwellings with parking, 39, Long Lane, Clayton West, Huddersfield.

Yummy Yorkshire, Formation of new site access and car-parking layout and building of gates, fences and walls, Delph House Farm, Penistone Road, High Flatts.

G Marsden, building of rear single storey lower ground extension, single storey rear ground floor extension and balcony, 251, Wakefield Road, Denby Dale, Huddersfield.

Withdrawn:

K Hill and Co Chartered Surveyors, building of two dwellings, Land adj, Barnsley Road, Scissett, Huddersfield.

Dewsbury South

Applications Submitted:

Mr Shoaib, building of single storey front extension, two storey side extension and two storey and single storey rear extension, 78, South Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

S Khan, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed building of dormer to rear and velux windows to front, 63, Ashfield, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

Conditional Approval:

Mr I Patel, building of first floor extension to front, 11, Caledonian Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

Dewsbury West

Applications Submitted:

Mr and Mrs Hussain, Building of extension and alterations to convert two dwellings to one dwelling, 5 and 7, Park Avenue, West Town, Dewsbury.

J Habib, Building of two-storey rear extension, 21, Myrtle Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3AP.

H Jameel, Building of two storey-rear extension, 26, Myrtle Avenue, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

J Habib, building of two-storey rear extension, 23, Myrtle Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

G Butler, Work to TPO(s) 43/94, 1, Hanover Gardens, Dewsbury,.

Jeremy Childs, Work to TPO(s) 16/94, 41, Healds Road.

Mr R Khan, proposal for building of single storey rear extension projecting 4.5m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.8m, 19, Myrtle Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

Conditional Approval:

Mr Tasaf Ali, building of two storey side and single storey front extensions, 1, Elm Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

Golcar

Applications Submitted:

Kirklees School Services Ltd, Listed Building Consent for installation of replacement windows, Royds Hall Community School, Luck Lane, Paddock, Huddersfield.

Abson Developments Ltd, Non-Material Amendment to previous permission 2014/92816 for building of first floor extension and single storey extension to rear, 49, Woodroyd, Golcar, Huddersfield.

Greenhead

Applications Submitted:

Tariq, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed building of single storey extension, 14, South View, Paddock, Huddersfield.

M Nazir, building of two storey extension, 11, Norwood Road, Birkby, Huddersfield.

A Pearson, Discharge conditions 5 (materials), 7 (parking), 9 (vehicle turning) on previous permission 2013/91259 for extension to time limit to previous permission 2008/91070 for outline application for building of detached dwelling, 60, Gledholt Bank, Gledholt, Huddersfield.

A Antony, building of two-storey side extension with integral garage, 9, Woodland Rise, Birkby, Huddersfield.

Property Developments (Huddersfield) Ltd, Demolition of garages and building of detached dwelling, land and garages, off Cleveland Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield, HD1 4PN.

Clive Hooper, Work to Tree(s) within a conservation area, 47, Wheathouse Road, Birkby, Huddersfield.

Approved:

J Pasicznyk - c/o Agent, Discharge of conditions 3. (materials) 9. (noise) and 11. (finished levels) on previous permission no. 2015/91313 for demolition of existing garage and building of four dwellings, Luck Lane Garage, Luck Lane, Paddock, Huddersfield, HD1 4RA.

N Molyneaux, building of single storey extension to rear (within a Conservation Area), 5, Elmfield Road, Birkby, Huddersfield.

Mr Arshad, Alterations to convert retail shop to residential accommodation, Corner Stores, 26-28, Carr Street, Marsh, Huddersfield,

Holme Valley North

Applications Received:

Mrs Buckley, Work to TPO(s) 50/95, 3, Seymour Walk, Meltham, Holmfirth.

P Russell, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 37, Magdale, Honley, Holmfirth.

N Foster, Discharge conditions 5 (boundary treatment) and 13 (sewage) on previous permission 2016/91451 for change of use and building of extensions to existing barn to form dwelling (revised proposal), Wood Bottom Farm, Bent Ley Road, Meltham, Holmfirth.

K White, building of single storey front extension and associated external alterations, 106, Ridings Fields, Brockholes, Holmfirth.

Craig Furness, building of single and two storey rear extensions, 32, Derwent Road, Honley, Holmfirth.

Honley Village Community Trust, Work to Tree(s) within a conservation area, Coach Lane off, Eastgate, Honley, Holmfirth.

Approved:

Berkeley DeVeer, building of 13 dwellings, Mill Moor Road, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Mr Frost, building of conservatory to rear, 42, Sheardale, Honley, Holmfirth.

Tristian Evans, building of single storey extensions to front and rear, 99, Wessenden Head Road, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Roseda Properties, building of two storey side extension, 12, Harrington Court, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Kingsman Homes - c/o Agent, Change of use of first floor from shop (A1) to one apartment (C3), external alterations and the building of a boundary wall (within a Conservation Area), 1-3, Station Street, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Mr and Mrs Quesne, building of a single storey rear extension, 2, Hall Close, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Holme Valley South

Applications Submitted:

C S Planning Ltd, building of extensions and other alterations and change of use of land to garden (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), Westroyd Farm, Fulstone, White Ley Bank, New Mill, Holmfirth. A Building Consent proposal has also been submitted for building of extensions and other alterations and the change of use of land to a garden.

Les Heywood Heating, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, Prickleden Mills, Woodhead Road, Holmfirth.

E Webster, building of single-storey side/rear extension, 2, Cherry Tree Walk, Scholes, Holmfirth.

Dr and Mrs Guest, building of extensions and front dormer, extension to raised patio and alterations, Mill House, Bank Lane, Holmbridge.

GLM Stone Masons, Reserved matters application pursuant to outline permission 2015/92587 for building of storage building with ancillary office space, Haggwood Quarry, Woodhead Road, Holmfirth.

Valley Mills Residents Association Ltd, work to TPO(s) 05a/03/W3, Valley Mills, Wildspur Grove, New Mill, Holmfirth.

G Hardcastle, Non Material Amendment to previous permission 2016/91655 for variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous application 2014/93651 for building of detached dwelling with integrated garage, Briar Royd, Woodhead Road, Holmfirth.

N Butt, building of single storey extension to link detached garage, alterations to garage to form living accommodation and building of electrical entrance gates, Cedar Court, Shaw Lane, Holmfirth.

Mr and Mrs Booth, The proposal is for building of single storey rear extension. The extension projects 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.75m, Lynfield, 8, Morefield Bank, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Approved:

Formation of menage, Mr and Mrs Armitage, rear of 31, Brownhill Lane, Holmbridge, Holmfirth.

E Whiteley, Building of stables on hard-standing plinth with hard-standing gravel footpath, The Piggery, Damhouse, Cartworth Road, Holmfirth.

Eliston Homes Ltd, c/o agent, Discharge of conditions 18 (affordable housing) and 19 (public open space) on previous permission 2015/93001 for conversion and extensions of offices and coach house to form two dwellings and building of three dwellings, Woodville, Calf Hill road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

P Robinson, c/o agent, Prior approval for proposed change of use of agricultural building to one dwelling and associated operational development, Upper Waterside Farm, Royd Lane, Holmbridge, Holmfirth.

B and J Dickinson, Work to TPO(s) 08/96, High Croft, Stoney Bank Lane, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Kingsman Homes Ltd, c/o agent, Discharge condition 11 (drainage) on previous permission 2013/90877 outline application for building of two dwellings, 22, Heys Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Kirkburton

Applications Submitted:

Penmore UK Ltd, There is to be a decision made by a strategic committee on the building of warehousing unit, Brookfield Mill, Penistone Road, Kirkburton, Huddersfield.

Imogen Lee, building of first floor side extension and part conversion of garage, 5 Bramble Barn, The Carr, Carr Lane, Shepley, Huddersfield.

Swallowtail Design, building of detached dwelling, Haigh Lane, Flockton, Huddersfield.

Wardell Armstrong, Discharge condition 21 on previous permission 2007/92989 for variation of condition 3 for continued extraction of mineral on previous permission 93/05383 for extraction of shales and clays by opencast means as an extension to the current site and subsequent landfill using imported clean excavation waste, Peace Wood, Huddersfield Road / Mosley Lane, Shelley, Huddersfield.

Mr and Mrs Wood, building of rear dormer windows and Juliet balcony, new rear patio doors and alterations to convert existing garage into living accommodation, 55, Hallas Road, Kirkburton, Huddersfield.

R Welburn, building of porch and alterations to convert integral garage to living accommodation, 1A, Whitestones, Stocksmoor, Huddersfield.

G McKelvey, building of first floor extension (Listed Building), 18, Dam Hill, Shelley, Huddersfield.

G McKelvey, Listed Building Consent for building of first floor extension, 18, Dam Hill, Shelley, Huddersfield.

Conditional Approval:

Mr and Mrs R Pollard, building of two-storey rear extension (within a Conservation Area), The Old Byre, 4, Timberwood, Kirkburton, Huddersfield.

Mr and Mrs Fletcher, building of single storey rear extension, first floor side extension and porch to the front, 131, Stocks Way, Shepley, Huddersfield.

A Lomax, building of single storey rear extension, 54, Turnshaws Avenue, Kirkburton, Huddersfield.

Lindley

Applications Submitted:

G Smith, Work to TPO(s) 07/81, 1, Daisy Lea Lane, Lindley, Huddersfield.

Jane Lunn, Change of use from residential institution (C2) to health and beauty (sui generis), 38, Acre Street, Lindley, Huddersfield.

B Stansfield, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed building of first floor rear extension, dormer to rear and alterations to change hip roof to gable roof, 3, Wheatfield Avenue, Oakes, Huddersfield.

A Iqrar, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed building of detached garage, 17, Raynor Close, Oakes, Huddersfield.

WHP, Prior notification for telecommunications installation upgrade, roundabout A643/A640, Mount, Huddersfield.

Central England Cooperative, Alterations to shop front and building of holding area, The Co Operative Food, Birchencliffe Service Station, Halifax Road, Birchencliffe, Huddersfield.

Commercial Development Projects Ltd, Discharge conditions 3 (travel plan), 7 (access/parking/turning), 8 (access control gate) on previous permission 2016/90613 for Reserved matters application for building of industrial unit on plot A (Plot A1) comprising 6039 sqm for B2 and B8 uses together with 85 parking spaces, service yard and landscaping persuant to planning permission 2014/93136 for demolition of existing buildings, outline application for industrial development (Class B1c B2 or B8) plot A - 14,864 sqm with engineering works to form development plateaux, formation of access from Lindley Moor Road, provision of services and drainage infrastructure. building of industrial unit. Plot B - 4648 sqm unit access from Crosland Road, detailed application (Plot C) for residential development of 252 dwellings with access from Crosland Road, engineering works to create underground drainage attenuation, provision of open space and landscaping, Peat Pond Farm, Lindley Moor Road, Lindley Moor, Huddersfield.

Jenny Oldroyd, Work to TPO(s) 03/79, 7, Woodlea Avenue, Marsh, Huddersfield.

Approved:

CDP Ltd, Non-material amendment to previous permission 2016/90613 for reserved matters application for building of industrial unit on plot A (Plot A1) comprising 6039 sqm for B2 and B8 uses together with 85 parking spaces, service yard and landscaping persuant to planning permission 2014/93136 for demolition of existing buildings, outline application for industrial development (Class B1c B2 or B8) plot A - 14,864 sqm with engineering works to form development plateaux, formation of access from Lindley Moor Road, provision of services and drainage infrastructure. building of industrial unit. Plot B – 4,648 sqm unit access from Crosland Road, detailed application (Plot C) for residential development of 252 dwellings with access from Crosland Road, engineering works to create underground drainage attenuation, provision of open space and landscaping, Peat Pond Farm, Lindley Moor Road, Lindley Moor, Huddersfield.

Liversedge and Gomersal

Application Submitted:

Joe Loughran, building of first floor rear extension, 12A, Cliffe Mount, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.

Kirklees Forestry Department, Work to TPO(s) 06/11, All Saints Church, Bullace Trees Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge.

Approved:

Swift Properties, c/o agent, Discharge conditions 7 (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report) and 20 (Construction Traffic) on previous permission 2015/91956 for building of 36 apartments in two blocks, former Maccess office site, Spen Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.

Refused:

J Haigh, Prior approval for proposed change of use of agricultural building to one dwelling and associated operational development, Mount Pleasant Farm, Gomersal Lane, Gomersal.

Mirfield

Applications Submitted:

Mr J Batty, Work to TPO(s) 13/99, 9, Sunways, Mirfield.

Mr and Mrs M Crossland, building of extensions and balcony to rear, 2, The Paddock, Lower Hopton, Mirfield.

R Eglan, Work to TPO(s) 09/81, Westroyd House, 2, Water Royd Lane, Mirfield.

Approved:

John Cotton Group, Discharge condition 4 (ventilation system) on previous permission 2014/92783 for demolition of existing single storey building and building of two storey building, John Cotton, Nunbrook Mills, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

D Hare (Construction) Ltd, Discharge of condition 10. (architectural and archaeological recording) on previous permission no. 2014/93414 for alterations to barn to create dwelling, including partial rebuild of 11 Wellhouse Farmhouse roof and party wall, demolition of outbuildings, building of detached dwelling, building of two carports and associated landscaping, Wellhouse Farm Barn, Wellhouse, Mirfield.

The same applicant has also obtained approval for Discharge of conditions 5 (archaeological recording) and 6 (method) on previous planning permission for Listed Building Consent for alterations to barn to create dwelling, including partial rebuild of 11 Wellhouse Farmhouse roof and party wall, demolition of outbuildings, building of detached dwelling, building of two carports.

RMC - Removal or Modification of Condition(S)

N Saddington, Variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2015/92391 for building of single and two storey extension, 24, Jackroyd Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

Newsome

Applications Received:

D Hayes, Discharge of conditions 3 (site investigation), 4 (shallow coal), 5 (remediation strategy) on previous permission 2016/90680 for building of two agricultural buildings and widening of existing access, Lower Park Farm, Park Lane, Berry Brow, Huddersfield.

Towndoor Ltd, Discharge condition 7 on previous permission 2007/93353 for building of class B8 development (storage or distribution) and associated parking, Albert Works, Albert Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

I Gilkar, Change of use and alterations to convert basement to an estate agents (use A2) and external alterations to existing basement access (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), 8, Northumberland Street, Huddersfield.

I Gilkar, Listed Building Consent for change of use and alterations to convert basement to an estate agents (use A2) and external alterations to existing basement access (within a Conservation Area), 8, Northumberland Street, Huddersfield.

Approved:

A Khan, Use of premises to include MOT testing station and vehicle servicing, Unit 37, St Thomas’ Road, Huddersfield.

RMC - Removal Or Modification Of Condition(S)

Rontec Watford Ltd, Removal of condition 15 (opening hours) on previous permission 91/03659 for building of service station and car wash, Lockwood Road Service Station, Lockwood Road, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

N Wright, Discharge of conditions 6 (Intrusive site investigation), 7 (remediation strategy), 8 (revisions), and 9 (validation report), on previous planning permission 2015/93839 for building of detached dwelling with parking and landscaping, Land adjacent to, 84, Cross Lane, Primrose Hill, Huddersfield.