A ditched man who threatened to kill his ex-partner’s new boyfriend after finding him sitting on the sofa watching the television he paid for has appeared in court.

Leslie Housecroft became agitated after finding his love rival sat in the living room of the house he used to share with his ex.

The 68-year-old shouted through the letterbox and demanded: “Who’s that sat on the f****g couch? Tell him to come outside so I can f****g kill him.”

He then started banging on the windows and police had to be called to the property on Town Green in Dewsbury.

Housecroft appeared in custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today where he pleaded guilty to breaching the peace.

Mohammed Arif, mitigating, explained that his client had been in a relationship for 20 years with a woman “far younger” than himself.

He told magistrates that Housecroft paid for everything in the house and had one pay settled her council debts only to discover that he had been dumped and locked out when he returned home.

Mr Arif said: “Yesterday he’s gone to his address only to discover another gentleman on the couch that he bought, watching the TV that he’s bought.

“Naturally there was some anger and he’s vented this towards his ex and her new partner.”

Housecroft, now of Aldams Road in Dewsbury, agreed to be bound over to keep the peace for the next 12 months.

If he fails to do so he will have to forfeit up to £100.