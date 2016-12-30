Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

NHS staff are undoubtedly heroes.

Now a hospital trust is launching an award to celebrate the very best.

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust has announced a new award named in memory of a Golcar doctor.

The Dr Kate Granger Compassionate Care Award remembers the inspirational doctor from Wellhouse, who raised £250,000 for the Yorkshire Cancer Centre after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Dr Granger was a consultant in elderly medicine at the trust. She sadly died in July aged just 34.

Hospital trust chairman Jules Preston MBE said: “This new Dr Kate Granger Compassionate Care Award provides an opportunity for members of the public to acknowledge an individual or team for compassionate care and to show their appreciation.”

The awards aim to recognise and celebrate the very best of patient care, compassion, skill and innovation amongst its 8,000 staff and volunteers across its hospitals and community services.

This year the trust, which runs Dewsbury, Pinderfields and Pontefract hospitals, is inviting the public to nominate staff members they believe are worthy of the award.

Kate found worldwide acclaim when she launched a simple campaign called Hello My Name Is which encouraged medical staff to introduce themselves to patients.

Click here to nominate a member of staff or team who you believe has provided compassionate care worthy of recognition

The closing date for nominations is Wednesday February 15, 2017.