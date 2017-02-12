Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Pointon, widower of the renowned campaigning doctor Kate Granger, is to publish a book on his experiences as Kate’s carer.

Dr Granger’s frank diary of her terminal cancer experiences and her work raising £250,000 for the Yorkshire Cancer Centre won the nation’s heart.

Now Chris is putting pen to paper to describe his memories of being Kate’s husband and, after she was diagnosed with cancer in 2011, her carer.

Kate, originally from Golcar, published two books, The Other Side and The Bright Side.

Chris hopes his book will complete the trilogy and raise cash for a charity which he is yet to choose.

Writing about his experiences has been difficult but Chris believes the book will comfort carers in similar situations.

Chris, 39, from Mirfield, said: “The main purpose of doing it will be to assist other people.

“It may not be the most eloquently written book or a number one best seller but that’s not the point.

“Once I’ve done it she will be proud. It won’t be as well written as Kate’s but who knows?”

Chris aims to publish the as yet untitled book in time for Christmas.

Geriatric doctor Kate was awarded an MBE in the 2015 New Year’s Honours.