Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy’s wife, Jennifer, has died suddenly today.

The sad news was announced on the club’s website, which read: “Huddersfield Giants are devastated to inform all of our supporters and the wider rugby league community of the passing of Jennifer Davy.

“The Club requests that her husband Ken and the family are allowed to grieve privately. No further statement is expected in the short term.

“The team will wear black armbands at Leeds tomorrow evening and carry the initials JD on their training tops as a mark of respect for Jennifer.”

Jennifer and Ken were married in 1963 and have four daughters, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

It was lifelong Fartown fan Jennifer who sparked Ken’s interest in the club and in rugby league in general, and was loved and respected by all of the claret and gold faithful.