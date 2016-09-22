Win a free climbing wall training session at Huddersfield Climbing Centre

Huddersfield Giants squad try out the Huddersfield Climbing Centre in the Sports Centre.

A competition is to be launched to win a free climbing training day.

Two day passes have been offered for the indoor Huddersfield Climbing Wall, which include training with a fully-qualified instructor.

The contest is being organised in conjunction with the Milnsbridge Enhancement Group, who installed an outdoor climbing boulder at Crow Lane park.

Anyone aged six and over can enter the contest via the group’s Facebook page.

See the climbing wall on this video from Huddersfield leisure centre

To win, contestants must identify nine differences between two photographs of the boulder.

They must then email their answers with their name, address and telephone number to info@huddersfieldclimbingcentre.com by September 30.

Click here to enter the competition.