Window cleaner taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after New Mill fall

Man believed to have fallen while cleaning windows

Air Ambulance lands on bowling green at New Mill Club. Picture by Stuart Silver

A teenage window cleaner was taken to hospital after he fell from a ladder in New Mill.

The 18-year-old man, who has not been named, was working at textile firm Bower Roebuck at Glendale Mills in Sheffield Road.

Emergency services were called to the mill at just after 10am on Friday.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called and the helicopter landed near New Mill Working Men’s Club.

Officials at the club gave permission for the helicopter to land on the bowling green.

The man suffered suspected spinal injuries but the injuries were not as serious as first feared. Instead he was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary by road ambulance.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 10.06am to reports of a man injured in a fall.

“An 18-year-old was subsequently taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary suffering suspected spinal injuries.

“His condition is non-life threatening.”

Mr Ronald Hall, managing director at Bower Roebuck, said: “We have a contractor come every six weeks to clean the windows.

“Unfortunately one of their workers has slipped on his ladder and fallen. He has been taken to hospital.”

Asked how far the man fell, he added: “From the first floor.”

Mr Hall said police had been informed and other matters were being handled by the contractors, which he declined to name.

