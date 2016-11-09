if your car gets stuck in the snow the contents of your boot might just save the day.
Take a minute to de-clutter the boot and fill it with these items that will prove essential in a breakdown or if you get stuck in snow or ice.
Clothing
Blanket, gloves, thick socks, scarf, hat, warm coat, reflective jacket, foil/emergency blanket.
Equipment
Ice scraper, sunglasses, first aid kit, warning triangle, spare bulbs, map and sat nav, torch, de-icer, shovel, grit/sand/cat litter to provide grip under tyres, tow rope, snow chains or snow socks, mobile phone and car charger.
Food and water
Water, medication, emergency food.
It is also vital that your car is ready for winter. Here is our guide to the things to check.
Tyres
Most UK cars come fitted with summer tyres, so consider changing to winter or all-weather tyres. While the legal minimum is 1.6mm, no less than 3mm is recommended for winter driving.
Antifreeze
Check coolant and top up if low
Battery
A flat battery is the most common cause of winter breakdowns. The local garage will be able to check it.
Fuel
Keep at least a quarter of a tank in case of unexpected hold-ups.
Lights
Carry spare bulbs and make sure all lights are clean and working.
Windscreen
Renew worn wiper blades and clean windscreen inside and out. Don’t try and clear a frozen windscreen with wipers as it can damage the rubber. Don’t defrost your windscreen by pouring boiling or hot water on it as it could crack.
Screenwash
Use a 50 per cent mix of good quality screenwash to stop it from freezing.
Locks and seals
Stop doors freezing shut by using Vaseline or similar on rubber door seals.