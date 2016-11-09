Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

if your car gets stuck in the snow the contents of your boot might just save the day.

Take a minute to de-clutter the boot and fill it with these items that will prove essential in a breakdown or if you get stuck in snow or ice.

Clothing

Blanket, gloves, thick socks, scarf, hat, warm coat, reflective jacket, foil/emergency blanket.

Equipment

Ice scraper, sunglasses, first aid kit, warning triangle, spare bulbs, map and sat nav, torch, de-icer, shovel, grit/sand/cat litter to provide grip under tyres, tow rope, snow chains or snow socks, mobile phone and car charger.

Food and water

Water, medication, emergency food.

It is also vital that your car is ready for winter. Here is our guide to the things to check.

Tyres

Most UK cars come fitted with summer tyres, so consider changing to winter or all-weather tyres. While the legal minimum is 1.6mm, no less than 3mm is recommended for winter driving.

Antifreeze

Check coolant and top up if low

Battery

A flat battery is the most common cause of winter breakdowns. The local garage will be able to check it.

Fuel

Keep at least a quarter of a tank in case of unexpected hold-ups.

Lights

Carry spare bulbs and make sure all lights are clean and working.

Windscreen

Renew worn wiper blades and clean windscreen inside and out. Don’t try and clear a frozen windscreen with wipers as it can damage the rubber. Don’t defrost your windscreen by pouring boiling or hot water on it as it could crack.

Screenwash

Use a 50 per cent mix of good quality screenwash to stop it from freezing.

Locks and seals

Stop doors freezing shut by using Vaseline or similar on rubber door seals.