Huddersfield isn't exactly enjoying the current mild weather as it's grey, drizzly and miserable.

And don't expect any respite, because from Thursday it's going to get a fair bit colder.

According to the Weather Channel the mild and wet conditions we're currently experiencing will continue until Wednesday when temperatures are expected to peak at 14°C.

All but the northernmost reaches of Britain is receiving balmy air from The Azores but this will give way to cold air from the West in the latter half of the week.

And things will cool markedly from Thursday with temperatures falling to 1°C on Friday.

(Image: Sandie Nicholson)

The second half of the week and the first half of next week are expected to be drier.

But with daily highs of around 6°C forecast for the end of this week and next week it appears that winter has finally arrived.

The cloud will persist and we can expect showers during the second half of next week and into the following week.