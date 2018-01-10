Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people – including a 15-year-old girl – suffered life-threatening injuries and two others were also hurt after a car smashed into a bus stop in Moldgreen.

The horrific crash happened on Wakefield Road, near to the junction with Broad Lane, around 8.15am today when a black BMW mounted the pavement.

Police have now confirmed a 15-year-old girl and 47-year-old woman were in Leeds General Infirmary with life-threatening injuries. The 47-year-old’s condition is described as “stable.”

A 17-year-old girl was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The fourth casualty, a 51-year-old man, was the driver of the BMW. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The car struck the bus stop with such force that it completely destroyed the structure upon impact.

Witnesses described seeing ‘absolute carnage’ and said it ‘looked like something out of a film’ as they attended the scene.

Care workers at Aden Court care home, which is directly opposite where the crash happened, told how they did everything they could to help emergency services.

Home manager Lisa Boyd said: “We heard a loud bang and just thought it was the binmen, then we heard the police and ambulance sirens.

“We looked out and it was horrendous. I’ve never seen anything like it.

“We have nurses here and we went out and offered blankets and asked if they needed any help but paramedics were there and they were absolutely brilliant. I’ve never seen so many emergency vehicles.

“They did an amazing job. It’s just so sad for all those affected.”

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident and who may have seen the grey BMW before the collision, or who witnessed the collision itself to come forward.

Wakefield Road re-opened at around 3pm after the BMW was recovered and debris cleared.

Anyone with information should contact the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team West via 101 quoting 13180014977.