A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a delivery lorry outside Brighouse’s Tesco superstore.

The 52-year-old pedestrian was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary after she was hit by the orange HGV which was making a delivery.

The accident happened in Clifton Road at 5.30am on Tuesday.

The woman was treated at hospital and remains in a stable condition.

Sgt Andrew Gudgeon, from the Safer Road and Neighbourhood Support Team, said: “This was a serious collision which occurred at the rear of the supermarket when people are beginning their working day and commuting.

“I think there would have been people on foot, driving or using public transport at the time that may have witnessed the incident.

“I am appealing for anyone with information to come forward and contact the police as soon as possible.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact Pc Trevor Brown via 101 quoting log number 170 of November 29.