A woman was left trapped in her badly damaged car after a smash on a main Huddersfield Road.

The silver Honda Civic hatchback was left mangled at the front after it apparently hit a bollard in the middle of Bradley Road at Bradley and ended up facing the way it had come.

The woman driver who is thought to be in her 70s was trapped in the car while emergency services were called to the scene.

Paramedics went into the car to treat her before firefighters arrived to help get her out.

The crash happened at around 10.40am on Friday,March 31, next to the site of a new care home at the former Badger pub which is due to open in November. The car is believed to have been travelling down Bradley Road.

Site manager Roy Pratt said: “I just hear a bang, came round and saw what had happened. The police asked me to help clear debris from the road which I was happy to do.”

Two fire engines attended the scene from Huddersfield Fire Station.

Watch commander Chris Bell said: “Apparently the car was on its side at first after the initial collision but must have righted itself. Thankfully the driver was wearing her seatbelt.

“The lady was trapped so we removed the door at first to give us more room and then took the roof off. The lady was conscious and breathing throughout and the rescue took around 20 minutes.”



The driver had suffered head, leg and arm injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment. Her injuries are not thought to be too serious.

The road remained open in the immediate aftermath of the smash but was shut completely while the driver was rescued by firefighters.

It reopened around 11.45am.