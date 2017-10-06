Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman had to be freed from her Mercedes car which flipped onto its side in Brighouse.

The 82-year-old driver is thought to have clipped a pedestrian crossing refuge on Huddersfield Road which caused the car to flip onto its side.

Fire crews attended the scene at around 2.20pm today. The car's roof was removed and the woman was taken to a waiting ambulance.

Her injuries were thought to be minor.

The crash, which happened near to Armitage Avenue, caused extensive traffic disruption as Huddersfield Road had to be closed