A woman accused of repeatedly stabbing a knife into a door and threatening to kill her partner has appeared in court.

The row is said to have taken place at Kayleigh Wormald’s home in Hangingstone Road, Berry Brow, during the early hours of November 7.

At a previous hearing this month the 31-year-old denied charges of assault and making threats to kill.

During an argument she is alleged to have grabbed her partner by the arms and scratched him before going to the kitchen and fetching a large knife.

She allegedly held the knife above her head and threatened to kill him before stabbing the kitchen door as he slammed it shut.

Wormald then allegedly followed her partner as he ran upstairs, barricading himself into a bedroom.

She is alleged to have made another threat to kill him and stabbed that door as well.

Her trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on January 3.

She appeared before magistrates via a video link from New Hall Prison but they denied her application to be released on bail.