A woman accused of repeatedly stabbing a knife into a door and threatening to kill her partner has appeared in court again.

The row allegedly took place at Kayleigh Wormald’s home in Hangingstone Road, Berry Brow, during the early hours of November 7.

The 31-year-old denies charges of assault and making threats to kill.

During an argument she allegedly grabbed her partner by the arms and scratched him before going to the kitchen and fetching a large knife.

She is then said to have held the knife above her head and threatened to kill him before stabbing the kitchen door as he slammed it shut.

Next Wormald allegedly followed her partner as he ran upstairs, barricading himself into a bedroom.

She is alleged to have made another threat to kill him and stabbed that door as well.

Wormald appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court via a video link from New Hall Prison.

Her solicitor made no application to release her on bail during the brief hearing.

Magistrates formally remanded her into custody for her trial, which will take place at the Huddersfield court next Thursday.