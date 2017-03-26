Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a head-on smash on a rural road.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called by paramedics after the collision on the A616 Sheffield Road south of Jackson Bridge yesterday.

It is thought the driver of a Toyota Yaris lost control of her car and hit a Volvo XC60 SUV coming in the opposite direction.

The female passenger of the Yaris was flown to Sheffield Northern General Hospital after medics at the scene deemed her injuries too urgent to wait. Her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, however.

The driver, believed to be her daughter, was taken by road ambulance to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Firefighters from Holmfirth and Huddersfield were called to cut the woman passenger out of the Yaris and to make the scene safe.

The road was closed for a time while the recovery was underway.

The two occupants of the Volvo are believed to have minor injuries.

The smash happened about half-a-mile south of the Red Lion pub at Jackson Bridge at 12.14pm on Saturday.

Police have confirmed no arrests have been made .

A force spokesman said it was believed the incident was caused by driver error but enquiries were ongoing.

The incident caused some traffic problems in Holmfirth and the surrounding areas.