Police are continuing to investigate the death of a 27-year-old man whose body was found at a house in Quarmby on Sunday morning.

Several police vehicles and an ambulance arrived at the Kirklees Council -owned property on Quarmby Road.

The property, close to the junction of Quarmby Road and Douglas Avenue, was sealed off with blue and white police tape while officers spent the day making enquiries and trying to establish what had taken place.

Det Insp Mark Colman, of Kirklees CID, said: “Police officers are continuing to investigate this man’s death.

“A 32-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with this incident and has been released on police bail.”

A post mortem will now take place and the matter will be referred to the coroner. It is believed there were no suspicious circumstances.