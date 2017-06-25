The video will start in 8 Cancel

A suspected drink-driver smashed into three parked cars before ploughing into a newsagents in Birkby in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to Wheathouse Road at around 3.40am and found the car had crashed into a side wall of Birkby Newsagents.

The car, thought to be a Volkswagen Polo, then came to rest in the middle of the road facing in the opposite direction.

The crash has ripped part of the wall out of the newsagents and the security shutter has been badly damaged.

Fortunately it narrowly missed a nearby lamppost.

The woman driver stopped at the scene and people living on the road rushed out after hearing the crash.

Police arrived and the woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

West Yorkshire Police Insp Graham Hawcroft said: “We received reports of a road traffic collision on Wheathouse Road in Birkby.

“A female driver has collided with three parked cars and caused damage to a shop front.

“A woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit and remains in custody.”

Anyone who saw the incident should contact Huddersfield police on 101.