A woman has been arrested after a man died in a West Yorkshire house fire.

Emergency services were called at 3.20am this morning (Thursday) after the blaze broke out at a house in the Harehills area of Leeds.

A man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police detectives have arrested a 28-year-old woman on suspicion of manslaughter and production of cannabis after remains of a set-up to grow the substance was found at the property.

Det Chief Insp Jaz Khan said: “A scene remains in place at the property itself and the cause of the fire is yet to be established. We will be working with specialist fire investigators at the scene today in an effort to identify the cause.

“A post mortem examination is due to be held later to establish the cause of the man’s death. We are still in the process of tracing his next of kin.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area in the time leading up to the fire or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information on the fire is asked contact officers via 101.