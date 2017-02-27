Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman attacked in a stabbing has died of her injuries, police confirmed this morning (Monday).

The 42-year-old woman was wounded alongside a 25-year-old woman at an address on Greenlea Court in Dalton on Thursday.

They were taken to Leeds General Infirmary with significant injuries. A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said the 42-year-old woman died yesterday (Sunday).

Police were called to the scene in the early hours of Thursday morning, with the assault described by detectives as “serious” and resulting in “significant injuries.”

The spokeswoman said: “Both women were taken to hospital but now West Yorkshire Police can confirm that a 42-year-old woman died yesterday.”

Mark Minott, 41, also of Greenlea Court , appeared before Bradford magistrates on Saturday charged with two counts of attempted murder, before being remanded into custody. He will next appear at Leeds Crown Court.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information on Thursday’s incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170085285.