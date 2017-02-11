Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been banned from going to a block of flats after becoming a nuisance to neighbours with her anti-social behaviour.

Angela Laherty shouted and banged on doors, slept and even urinated and defecated in the communal areas of The Crescent in Ravensthorpe.

Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing, which manages the flats, put up notices banning the 50-year-old but she ripped them down.

Frustrated residents complained and Laherty was finally handed a two-year restraining order barring her from stepping inside the building.

Laherty, of Netheroyd Hill Road in Fixby, spent five weeks in custody after being charged with harassing her boyfriend Darren Brumfitt who lives in one of the flats.

The charge was dropped but replaced with an offence of disorderly conduct, which Laherty pleaded guilty to.

Kirklees magistrates heard that resident Andzelika Rola witnessed rows between Laherty and Mr Brumfitt and was disturbed by her behaviour, particularly on one occasion when she was kicked out of his flat.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said: “She (Laherty) was in the communal stairway, urinated in there, shouted and pressed the intercom to Ms Rola’s flat when she could not get into his flat.”

Police had to be called on December 5 when Laherty attended and banged repeatedly on Mr Brumfitt’s door but she returned 15 minutes later and continued to bang his and the neighbour’s door.

Mrs Jones said: “This was happening on a regular basis and some protection was needed for the neighbours.

“Safer Kirklees Anti-Social Behaviour officers want a restraining order to prevent Mrs Laherty from entering The Crescent.

“She causes anti-social behaviour in the communal area and a number of tenants have complained to Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing.

“The defendant has been sleeping in the communal area, defecating there, often in drink and verbally abusive.

“She’s a noise nuisance and if she cannot get access to Mr Brumfitt’s flat she tries to gain access via other neighbours by knocking on their doors or pressing the intercom.

“Trespass notices have been put up by KNH in the communal areas but have been taken down by Mrs Laherty.”

Andy Day, mitigating, said that his client had a problem with alcohol but was now seeking to address it.

He said: “She knows she’s been a nuisance to people and she’s deeply ashamed and very sorry for the disturbance she’s caused.”

As well as the restraining order, magistrates also told her to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.