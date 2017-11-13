Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has appeared in court accused of stealing from a stroke victim after befriending him.

Maria Kolompar, of Wellington Road in Dewsbury, denies two charges of fraud by false representation.

Prosecutor Bill Astin said that the 74-year-old victim has limited mobility and his health recently declined rapidly.

He relies on carers and Hungarian-born Kolompar allegedly befriended him.

The 49-year-old is then alleged to have escorted the frail man to the bank in an attempt to cash in a cheque made out using his bank details.

He would have lost £6,300 had the bank not been more vigilant, Mr Astin told Kirklees magistrates.

They sent Kolompar to Leeds Crown Court where she will first appear on December 8.