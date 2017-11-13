A woman has appeared in court accused of stealing from a stroke victim after befriending him.
Maria Kolompar, of Wellington Road in Dewsbury, denies two charges of fraud by false representation.
Prosecutor Bill Astin said that the 74-year-old victim has limited mobility and his health recently declined rapidly.
He relies on carers and Hungarian-born Kolompar allegedly befriended him.
The 49-year-old is then alleged to have escorted the frail man to the bank in an attempt to cash in a cheque made out using his bank details.
He would have lost £6,300 had the bank not been more vigilant, Mr Astin told Kirklees magistrates.
They sent Kolompar to Leeds Crown Court where she will first appear on December 8.