A man told of his disgust after his ex-partner sent him a birthday card containing lewd remarks and pictures of penises.

The vile photos were posted to Anthony Grundy’s Dewsbury home after he split from former carer Claire Green.

Green ignored a harassment warning from police to send the sick correspondence, in which she also accused Mr Grundy of being a child abuser.

Green, a mother-of-four, pleaded guilty to a charge of pursuing of course of conduct which amounted to harassment.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that Green and Mr Grundy were together for a year-and-a-half but the relationship ended last November, days after he moved to Blackpool to be with her.

The 33-year-old then returned to West Yorkshire but Green continued to bombard him with texts and voicemail messages.

She got hold of his new number after he changed it and turned up at his home in Victoria Road.

This was reported to police and in July this year Green was issued with a harassment warning to cease her behaviour.

Mr Grundy then heard nothing from his ex for several months until October 24, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

He told magistrates: “He received through the post an envelope containing a birthday card.

“This was addressed to ‘Little D***’ and inside were six photographs.”

The first photo showed a cut to a foot and the words ‘child abuser’ on the back.

Mr Wills said: “Another picture was of the complainant and a female and on the back: ‘Who’s the man, you or her?’

Mr Grundy later received a text which said: “Happy birthday little d***”

Mr Wills said: “Mr Grundy said the card made him feel disgusted and the behaviour of the defendant was totally unacceptable.

“He said he wants her to stop contacting him and was concerned as there were children at the house who would have seen this.”

When Green was questioned by police she admitted sending the photos and claimed that she did it for fun and was a victim in her relationship.

Ghafar Khan, mitigating, said: “Ms Green was subjected to abuse and that’s why the comments were made in the card.

“Whilst she said she did it as a laugh she was trying to make him aware that she’d moved on and could face it by sending these.

“She accepts her actions were wrong but didn’t understand the effect this would have.”

Green, now living in Bloomfield Road, Blackpool following the break-down of her relationship to Mr Grundy, was sentenced to an eight-week suspended jail term.

She must complete 10 days of rehabilitative activities as part of a community order.

Magistrates made a two-year restraining order banning Green from contacting her ex.

She also has to pay £85 court costs and £115 victim surcharge