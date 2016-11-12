Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was ‘car-jacked’ by a man with a knife on a busy Kirklees road.

The brazen attack occurred yesterday tea time at Knowl Road, Mirfield, close to its junction with Water Royd Lane.

Det Insp Mark Walker from Huddersfield CID, said the victim had been parked in her car at about 5.35pm when she was approached by a man who had asked for a lift.

He then pulled out a knife and demanded the car keys.

The man got away with her blue Ford Focus, which is still missing as of this morning.

The shocked woman, said to be in her 30s, was not injured.

Det Insp Walker said the suspect was described as a white male, wearing a black hat and dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huddersfield CID by calling 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.