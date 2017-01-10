Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman claimed £9,000 in benefits that she was not entitled after her disability improved.

Deborah Barber said that she had problems with walking and using her hands.

But she was caught working in cafes and admitted to benefit fraud.

The 49-year-old appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday) where she pleaded guilty to two charges of dishonestly failing to notify a change of circumstances affecting her entitlement to benefit.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman explained that her claim for employment and support allowance, housing benefit and disability living allowance was legitimate from the outset.

Barber, of Bradford Road in Batley , told the Department for Work and Pensions that her walking was severely restricted and she fell on a daily basis.

And added that she suffered from anxiety, didn’t like crowds and struggled with feeling in her hand and so couldn’t perform tasks like chopping up food.

However, the DWP discovered that there was an improvement in her condition and she had, in fact, been working in cafes.

Andy Day, mitigating, said that Barber was unwell and made her initial application for benefits in good faith.

He said: “She admits that she’s no longer disabled in the same way and it was her responsibility to notify the DWP.”

Magistrates sentenced Barber to a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

She also has to pay £85 costs and £60 victim surcharge.