A Kirklees Council employee is accused of benefit fraud – after allegedly failing to tell the authority that she was working for it.

Hannah Bradley, of King Edward Street in Dewsbury , denies claiming more than £3,000 in benefits that she was not entitled to.

The 29-year-old appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

She pleaded not guilty to four charges of dishonestly failing to notify a change of circumstances likely to affect her entitlement to a benefit.

The alleged offences occurred between August 2015 and August 2016 and relate to her application for income support and housing benefit.

Bradley allegedly failed to tell Kirklees Council and the Department for Work and Pensions that she was working.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that she is accused of not disclosing that she held two jobs and received £3,379 in overpayments as a result.

Bradley’s solicitor Paul Blanchard said that she denied the charges – on the basis that she was working for Kirklees and the authority should have known this.

Her trial will take place at the Huddersfield court.