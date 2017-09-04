Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has died after being struck by a train at Ravensthorpe Station.

The tragedy happened at approximately 4.20pm, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Rail services between Leeds and Huddersfield were suspended following the incident which was attended by police and paramedics.

A BTP spokesperson said: “A woman has sadly died after she was struck by a train at Ravensthorpe station this afternoon. Officers were called to the station shortly after 4.20pm and attended alongside paramedics.

“Work is now being done to identify the woman and inform her family.

“Officers remain on scene and are making enquiries to establish how the woman came to be on the tracks.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Northern Rail said it would be providing road transport for stranded passengers.

A Northern Rail spokesperson said: “Trains in and around Ravensthorpe are currently delayed after a person was struck by a train near to the station.

“Emergency services are on scene and Northern is working to provide onward road travel for customers unable to travel by rail.

“The incident comes towards the end of a day of strike action by RMT workers at Northern which has already seen amendments to the usual timetables.

“Customers in the area who were planning to travel this evening are advised to check before they travel either using the Northern mobile app or via National Rail Enquiries.”