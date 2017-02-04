Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has died following a fatal road traffic collision on Bradford Road, Dewsbury , this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 10.10am after a white BMW 420 coupe car hit a woman.

The incident took place under the railway bridge near to Lidl supermarket and the junction with Dewsbury Ring Road.

West Yorkshire Police say she received fatal injuries and the road remains closed at this time.

Sgt Carl Quinn of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are investigating this fatal collision and are appealing for witnesses.

“Anyone who saw the collision or the manner in which the BMW was being driven prior to the collision is asked to contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident and is in police custody for questioning.