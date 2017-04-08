WATCH: The Woodman Inn in is being transformed

A woman has died after falling from a bridge on the M62.

Police were called to the M62 near Brighouse at around 1.20pm yesterday (Friday) to reports of a 'concern for welfare' of a woman in her 50s.

Initial reports were she had suffered serious injuries but police have now confirmed her injuries sadly proved fatal.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Initial enquiries are ongoing, but it is believed a woman in her 50s has fallen from a bridge.

“Her injuries sadly proved fatal.

“Her next of kin have been informed. A file has been passed to the coroner’s office.”

The incident which happened near junction 25 at Brighouse caused huge delays on the M62 as emergency services were called to the scene.

The eastbound carriageway was closed for more than two hours between Brighouse and Chain Bar as police dealt with the incident.

Traffic tailbacks were as long as ten miles as thousands of motorists were diverted through Brighouse.

The motorway re-opened shortly before 4pm but traffic remained congested until early evening.