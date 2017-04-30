Simon Hoyle reveals the extent of puddle outside mum Lesley's home

A Huddersfield woman says she feels drained because a large puddle has been flooding her home for FIVE YEARS.

Lesley Hoyle says a puddle, which is usually stagnant but overflows in the rain, regularly floods her front door and cellar just off Wood Lane in Newsome .

The 65-year-old widow, who has lived in her house for over 40 years, has repeatedly reached out to local authorities for help to no avail.

The mum-of-one said: “Me and my next door neighbour, who lives in a council house, have been ringing everyone.

“From the water board, Public Health England to Kirklees Council and Kirklees Green Party councillors, no one is interested or wants to take responsibility. It’s draining.”

Lesley said the pool of water has been an issue for a long time but escalated after the road was badly resurfaced five years ago by an unknown company developing nearby flats.

The land is registered to another neighbour, who thinks it may actually belong to the company that developed the flats.

Lesley also said that Yorkshire Water would previously come out to drain the puddle, but in recent years have stopped.

“At my own expense, I’ve put a little drain in but it keeps needing cleaned, which costs more money,” the retired machinist said.

“It’s been a nightmare.”

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: “Longley Court is an unadopted road and as such the land does not belong to the council.”