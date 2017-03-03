Members of the public try to stop terrifying jewellery raid

A 66-year-old woman who grappled with violent ram-raiders has been dubbed SUPERGRAN by her family .

But brave Sandra Bottomley has labelled herself a ‘numpty’ after confronting a gang of jewellery thieves in Brighouse last June.

The grandmother-of-two has been revealed as the woman in a red top caught on dramatic CCTV grabbing hold of two men as they tried to flee with stock from Neimantas Jewellers.

Sandra, from Brighouse, was working at the next door Rowlands Pharmacy when she heard a bang as the robbers reversed a Jaguar car into the shop.

“I thought there had been an accident, so I went out.”

When she realised what was happening, she began shouting at the men, telling them to go.

“I tried to drag them away, to stop them. I didn’t think at the time, I just did it.”

Police praised her for slowing the robbers down – but she didn’t feel like a hero when it happened.

“I texted my daughters to tell them that their mum was a numpty. I labelled myself a numpty when I realised what I had done.”

But her grandchildren, Thomas, 11, and Katie, nine, prefer to call her supergran.

“They keep telling me I am supergran - they are very proud of me.”

After the raid Sandra matter-of-factly began tidying up the mess the robbers had left behind.

But as she walked home, the enormity of what she had done suddenly hit her.

“I was walking home on my own. It hit me, what I had done. I was crying and in shock.”

Asked if she would do the same thing again, she said. “I don’t know. It’s just a reaction.”

She added: “I always try to do what’s right.”

Earlier this week a court heard two female staff at Kingston Jewellers in Halifax had a “handgun” pointed at them during a lunchtime robbery last June and two days later the Jaguar car was driven into the front window of Neimantas Jewellers.

William Cochrane, 39, was jailed for a total of nine-and-a-half years after Bradford Crown Court heard how he had gone into the Halifax premises with gunman Scott Lister and grabbed thousands of pounds worth of jewellery.

Two days later Cochrane was behind the wheel of the Jaguar during the tea-time attack in Brighouse.

After he reversed the car into the front window of the shop his 37-year-old brother Richard, along with Scott Lister, jumped out and snatched watches.

Richard Cochrane, who admitted involvement in the Neimantas robbery, was jailed for five years.

Last month Lister, 30, was jailed for six years and nine months after he admitted offences of robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

All three men were arrested at a block of flats in West Parade, Halifax.