Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman fought off a would-be robber who tried to grab her bag at a graveyard near Batley.

The victim, in her 50s, was approached by the man at Christ Church cemetery on Staincliffe Hall Road, Staincliffe, on Monday between 4.20pm and 4.35pm.

The suspect tried to pull her bag from her shoulder but the woman resisted and he made off empty-handed.

The man is described as white, around 25-years-old, 5ft 10in tall and of slim build with light, brown hair and unshaven.

He was wearing a blue sweatshirt with a white checked shirt underneath.

West Yorkshire Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw a man fitting the description to get in touch.

Information can be passed to Kirklees CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13170153083.