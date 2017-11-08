Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has appeared in court after allegedly lunging towards her partner with a knife and threatening to kill him.

The row is said to have taken place at Kayleigh Wormald’s home in Hangingstone Road, Berry Brow, during the early hours of yesterday (Nov 7).

The 31-year-old appeared before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today in custody where she denied charges of assault and making threats to kill.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that during an argument the victim took Wormald’s mobile phone off her.

She allegedly responded by grabbing his arms and scratching them before going to the kitchen and fetching a large knife.

Mr Wills told the Huddersfield court that she held the knife above her head and threatened to kill him before stabbing the kitchen door as he slammed it shut.

Wormald then allegedly followed her partner as he ran upstairs, barricading himself into a bedroom.

She is alleged to have made another threat to kill him and stabbed that door as well.

Her trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on January 3.

District Judge Michael Fanning remanded her into custody.

She will next appear at the court via a prison video link next Thursday to make a second bail application.