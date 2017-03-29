Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman hit her ex-partner over the head with a pan after he assaulted her and refused to let her leave her home.

Marcus Brown, 29, pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The incident took place at Katie Kendell’s Cleckheaton home on October 8 after he arrived to drop off their young son.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that an argument developed, Brown picked up a pair of scissors and was abusive towards her.

He told magistrates: “She said she was going to call police and he grabbed and twisted her arm to get the phone from her.

“He said he was going to smash the phone up and blocked her to prevent her from leaving.

“She grabbed a pan, hitting him over the head with it and then left the address with her son.”

Brown, of Springfield Drive in Liversedge, admitted the attack to police and was originally offered a caution.

This was on the condition that he attended three appointments with the Choices domestic violence scheme, but he failed to show for one of these and was summonsed to attend court.

His solicitor explained that this was due to him struggling to leave his home because of his anxiety and depression.

Magistrates were told that Brown smokes cannabis daily to cope with his depression.

They sentenced him to a community order with 25 days of rehabilitative activities.

He must pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.