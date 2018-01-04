A woman in her 60s has been knocked down in Slaithwaite.

She was knocked down on the zebra crossing on Carr Lane, Slaithwaite.

Eyewitness Bethany Verity who works at the Vanilla Bean restaurant just yards from where the accident happened said: “It happened about 45 minutes ago. There was lots of police activity. She is in a bad way.”

Other witnesses have reported seeing lots of police cars and other emergency vehicles in the area following the incident, which happened around 5.30pm.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called at 4.40pm, adding: " A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital, her injuries are not thought to be life threatening."

Partial road closures have been put in place.

Stay with us for the latest updates on this breaking news story.

