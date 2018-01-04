A woman in her 60s has been knocked down in Slaithwaite.
She was knocked down on the zebra crossing on Carr Lane, Slaithwaite.
Eyewitness Bethany Verity who works at the Vanilla Bean restaurant just yards from where the accident happened said: “It happened about 45 minutes ago. There was lots of police activity. She is in a bad way.”
Other witnesses have reported seeing lots of police cars and other emergency vehicles in the area following the incident, which happened around 5.30pm.
West Yorkshire Police said they were called at 4.40pm, adding: "A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital, her injuries are not thought to be life threatening."
Partial road closures have been put in place.
WATCH: Police vehicles at the scene
Photograph of accident scene:
Examiner photographer Andy Catchpool has just sent this photograph to us of the scene at Carr Lane, Slaithwaite, where a woman in her 60s was knocked down by a vehicle earlier this evening on a zebra crossing. Police say she is recovering in hospital from her injuries.
Accident latest:
The latest is that the woman who was knocked down on the crossing is recovering from her injuries in hospital.
Eyewitness account:
Bethany Verity who works at the Vanilla Bean restaurant just yards from where the accident happened said: “It happened more than an hour ago. There was lots of police activity. She is in a bad way.”
Previous accident:
Slaithwaite has two zebra crossings and the Examiner reported about a serious accident on the other one on Carr Lane in October 2016.
Police statement:
Police were called at 5.40pm today to a road traffic collision on Carr Lane, Slaithwaite.
Emergency services were called to reports of a car colliding with a pedestrian.
A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital, her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The road was partially blocked due to the incident.