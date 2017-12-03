A woman has been hospitalised after a car crashed in Lockwood last night (Saturday).
The female had to be cut out of the car by firefighters after the smash on Lockwood Scar.
A local resident said the incident happened before 9pm and a police helicopter was flying above the street and Cross Lane.
The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance and police blocked off the junction for a period of time.
All three emergency services attended the accident, including police, an ambulance and two pumps from Huddersfield Fire Station.