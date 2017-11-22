Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who “threatened” a teenage boy with a plastic baseball bat as she hurled racist abuse at him has admitted failing to comply with her court order.

Lisa Goddard, of Mill View in Milnsbridge, was handed the punishment following her conviction for racially-aggravated threatening behaviour.

The 44-year-old shouted at the teenager as he played football in the street with friends in June last year.

She held a child’s plastic baseball bat in her hand as she called him a “bullying P****”.

She became involved in a row concerning the schoolboy and a younger child and accused the older boy of bullying him.

Goddard allegedly urged the boy’s mother to go back to her own country and told other children not to play with him.

In April Kirklees magistrates sentenced her to a community order but she struggled to complete it.

Her solicitor Rachel Sharpe explained that there were “serious concerns” for her health after surgeons found some lumps following spinal surgery.

She asked magistrates to revoke the order and re-sentence Goddard as it was unworkable.

Magistrates agreed to the application and sentenced her to a nine-month conditional discharge instead.