A woman was taken to hospital following an accident in Huddersfield town centre on Tuesday morning.

The crash, involving a Ford Fiesta and another vehicle, took place on Northumberland Street at 6.05am.

It is believed the crash was a side-on impact.

Huddersfield firefighters were called out and found the woman driver was trapped inside the Fiesta.

She was complaining of pain in her neck and ankle and they had to cut the roof off to get her onto a long board and into an ambulance.

The road was closed temporarily while they worked at the scene and re-opened once the debris was cleared.