A woman caught with cannabis on her as she stole from a store has been jailed.

Amanda McLaughlin took £40 worth of steaks and laundry products from Home Bargains in Cleckheaton on March 4.

The 36-year-old was challenged by the store manager, taken back to the store and the goods were recovered.

When asked if she had anything else on her she produced a clear, sealed packet of green vegetable matter.

McLaughlin, of Turnsteads Mount in Cleckheaton, pleaded guilty to theft and possession of cannabis.

She tested positive for the use of cocaine and opiates following her arrest.

Aubrey Sampson, mitigating, explained that she had a number of problems in her life stemming from her addiction and needed help.

Kirklees magistrates jailed her for 12 weeks and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis.