A WOMAN who returned to offending after a 10 year break has been sent to prison.

Angela Jackson was sentenced to a community order after being caught stealing a Yankee candle and baby milk from Boots in Huddersfield town centre.

The 44-year-old was told in June to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities as part of the order, made as a direct alternative to custody.

But she failed to show for an appointment with the Probation Service on October 24.

Jackson, of Hall Cross Road in Lowerhouses, was summoned to court but a warrant was issued for her arrest when she missed the hearing at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Her solicitor Sonia Kidd said that Jackson was: “Somebody who until this year hadn’t offended for 10 years.”

She said that her client suffered from health difficulties and dropped to six stone this year - half her original body weight - for an unknown reason.

Mrs Kidd said: “Jackson has her own difficulties and difficulties with probation officers.

“She asked if she could be sent her appointments via text message as she has issues with opening post.

“But she continued to receive correspondence which she wasn’t going to open and so she wasn’t going to attend her appointments.

“She acknowledges that she needs help and assistance.”

Magistrates found that Jackson had “wilfully and persistently” failed to comply with court orders and jailed her for 10 weeks.