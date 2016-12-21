Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman kicked in the head by her partner wants him back and told a judge: “He’s my rock.”

In February Anthony Matherson was jailed for GBH after kicking Tina Brooke in the head and arms.

The couple had been in a relationship for six years but the 56-year-old was banned by an indefinite restraining order from contacting her or going to her Almondbury home.

The order was made last year for offences of battery.

Matherson, of Brooklands in Bradley, was jailed after a judge at Leeds Crown Court heard that he kicked Miss Brooke three or four times to her head and arms.

She was left needing stitches for cuts to her eye and her wrist needed a cast.

Despite the repeated violence used against her, Miss Brooke went to Kirklees Magistrates’ Court and asked District Judge Fanning to lift Matherson’s restraining order.

She explained that he had served his time in jail, was reformed and that they wished to continue their relationship.

Miss Brooke told Judge Fanning: “I trust him, he’s my rock.”

Whilst the judge didn’t think it was a good idea to lift the order in its entirety, he agreed that the non-contact condition can be removed.

He told Miss Brooke: “You may trust him but I’m not sure I can.

“You need protection so it seems to me sensible to vary the order so that he can contact you but not come to your property.”