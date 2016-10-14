Woman kicked and punched her mother for drugs money

A woman attacked her mother when she would not give her some money to pay a drug dealer.

Leeds Crown Court heard Daniella Butterworth had been regularly using cannabis and had become increasingly depressed and aggressive towards her mother Mandy Chalmers with whom she was then living.

Howard Shaw prosecuting said on August 25 when her mother got home from work she found her daughter waiting outside the property in Buttershaw Lane, Liversedge.

“She asked for money to pay for drugs and when the complainant refused she attacked her mother by grabbing her by the hair. She threw her to the ground, kicked her a number of times including on one occasion to the mouth.”

Mr Shaw said she continued assaulting her including hitting her to the right side of her head while shouting she hated her mother and wanted her dead.

Her mother said she had never seen her daughter so angry. Eventually the victim managed to get up and went into the house and to her bedroom to change her clothes because it had been raining and she had got wet on the ground.

Butterworth followed her holding a kitchen knife with a five inch blade shouting: “I’m going to kill you.”

Mr Shaw told the court she made stabbing motions with the knife before throwing it at her mother and it landed about a foot away before she left and went downstairs.

The police subsequently arrived having been called by a neighbour who had heard the disturbance. Her mother had bruising to her right eye, a lump to the side of her face and cut to her lip as well as pain in her thigh.

Andrew Espley representing Butterworth said she had suffered depression for some time for which she had been seeking help prior to the incident and urged the court not to jail her.

Butterworth, 25 of Firthcliffe Parade, Liversedge , admitted assault and was sentenced to eight months in prison suspended for 18 months with 25 rehabilitation activity days. She was also barred from going within 100 metres of Buttershaw Lane.

Recorder Simon Batiste said he accepted she was suffering depression but was at that time taking cannabis every day. “It is well known cannabis can bring on issues such as depression and the two may well be linked.”

He said it was a sustained assault after her mother was not prepared to hand over money “you owed to a drug dealer” but he accepted Butterworth was seeking to get help with her problems “and I am not going to lock you up today.”