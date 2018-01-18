Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has launched a desperate appeal to find her sister who has been missing in Tenerife for more than a week.

Laura Michelle Smith has made a heart-wrenching plea on Facebook after having no contact from her sister Sarah Louise since 10 January.

Her post says she believes Sarah has nowhere to live in Tenerife, no money, no job and no phone.

She also says she has had a long term battle against depression.

Laura, from Halifax , said in her post that the police are helping with the search but have urged her to also make an appeal on Facebook.

She posted details on Facebook at 4pm on Thursday and it has already been shared more than 15,000 times.

Laura's post says: "The last contact she had with anyone was over a week ago on the 10th January 2018 via Facebook messenger and in that message she said she wanted to come home but we have not heard anything since.

"We also know she attended the emergency room in Tenerife on the same date but was not admitted.

"We are now extremely concerned for her safety and welfare because, to our knowledge she has no fixed abode, no money, no job and no phone. She also has a long term battle with depression.

"Sarah is 31 years old, blonde hair, blue eyes, 5ft 6” with a slim build.

"Please can everyone who sees this post share it? And if you have friends, family or any sort of connection to anyone in Spain, mainly Tenerife, please ask them to share this post so we can try and track her down, we just want to know she is ok and safe."

The post says Sarah originally went to Tenerife with a friend over Christmas and New Year but decided to stay to live and work out there.

She ends it saying: "If you have any information or have seen her, please message myself my Dad, Eddie Smith or my Mum, Bev Collins . We are also working closely with the police in the hope we can find her.

"Thanking you all in advance."