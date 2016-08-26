Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A disabled woman had to be escorted from her home after a fire hit a Lindley workshop.

Firefighters were called to Richard Humpleby Joiners just off Lidget Street at 6.20am on Friday.

No-one was hurt in the blaze, although firefighters had to escort the woman from her house next door as they said she “wouldn’t have otherwise been able to escape.”

The workshop, on a small terraced row opposite Eric’s restaurant, was badly damaged by the fire. Heavy and expensive electrical equipment fell through the floorboards.

Fire at Richard Humpleby Joiners, Lidget Street, Lindley.

A fire investigator visited the scene and closed circuit TV images were inspected, with no sign of suspicious circumstances.

Fire crews said the most likely cause of the fire was an electrical fault.

Watch commander Darren Bagley, of Huddersfield Fire Station, said: “Smoke was coming out of the house next door which is attached to the workshop building.

“We helped out a lady who lives there who wouldn’t have otherwise been able to make her escape.”

Fire at Richard Humpleby Joiners, Lidget Street, Lindley.

The fire was dealt with before it could spread to surrounding houses.

Mr Bagley added: “It was lucky. It could have spread to the row of terraced houses if left any longer.”