Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Woman led to safety by firefighters after blaze at joiner's workshop in Lindley

  • Updated
  • By

Richard Humpleby Joiners badly damaged by fire

Fire wrecks Richard Humpleby joiners
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

A disabled woman had to be escorted from her home after a fire hit a Lindley workshop.

Firefighters were called to Richard Humpleby Joiners just off Lidget Street at 6.20am on Friday.

No-one was hurt in the blaze, although firefighters had to escort the woman from her house next door as they said she “wouldn’t have otherwise been able to escape.”

The workshop, on a small terraced row opposite Eric’s restaurant, was badly damaged by the fire. Heavy and expensive electrical equipment fell through the floorboards.

Fire at Richard Humpleby Joiners, Lidget Street, Lindley.

A fire investigator visited the scene and closed circuit TV images were inspected, with no sign of suspicious circumstances.

Fire crews said the most likely cause of the fire was an electrical fault.

Watch commander Darren Bagley, of Huddersfield Fire Station, said: “Smoke was coming out of the house next door which is attached to the workshop building.

“We helped out a lady who lives there who wouldn’t have otherwise been able to make her escape.”

Fire at Richard Humpleby Joiners, Lidget Street, Lindley.

The fire was dealt with before it could spread to surrounding houses.

Mr Bagley added: “It was lucky. It could have spread to the row of terraced houses if left any longer.”

Today's top stories

VIDEO: Baseball attack in Dewsbury Big Huddersfield car show Disgusting Rastrick robbery Will the weather be hot?
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Watershed blaze: First look inside fire-damaged Slaithwaite arts centre

It will need redecorating from top to bottom

Related Tags

Places
Lindley
Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Kyle Logan Bagshaw, of Fieldhead Estate, Birstall, jailed for four years four months at Leeds Crown Court.
  1. Facebook
    Kyle Bagshaw attacked a man in a Birstall pub then boasted on Facebook
  2. Lockwood
    Man suffers head injuries during street robbery in Lockwood
  3. Jet2.com
    Drunk passenger forced Jet2 flight to divert to Manchester — after taking off from Leeds Bradford
  4. West Yorkshire Police
    Two police officers attacked in Halifax after attending incident at a house party
  5. Hands off Huddersfield A&E
    Huddersfield A&E consultation results: What we've learned so far

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent