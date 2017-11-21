Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was left with this horrific head wound after racist thugs attacked her in the street.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, was walking on Lady Ann Road in Batley when she was set upon by three men last month.

The attack, near to the Mill Village Shopping Complex, happened on October 31 at 6.45am when the three men approached her and launched verbal abuse, before pushing her and kicking her.

The woman fell to the ground and sustained the head wound and serious facial injuries as a result.

The suspects have been described as three Asian males, and police are keen to hear from anyone with information.

Pictures posted by the victim on social media showing her injuries have been circulating online, although the Examiner has chosen not to identify her.

Police described the attack as “racially aggravated” and Det Insp Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “This was a terrible incident and one which left the victim with very serious injuries. We have been in regular contact with her to enable us to investigate the incident fully.

“I would like to appeal to members of the public who have witnessed the incident or have any information to come forward and assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information or anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170506171.