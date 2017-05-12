Watch: Take a look around Huddersfield's biggest

A driver had a lucky escape fleeing from her car before it burst into flames on a Holmfirth street.

The driver, believed to be in her 40s, pulled over her black hatchback on Dunford Road, near the Choppards Bank Road, at around 10.30am, after spotting smoke billowing from the engine compartment.

The woman escaped from the vehicle before a loud bang was heard as the car went up in flames.

The fire, in which no-one was injured, was put out by firefighters.

Eyewitness Grace Vane, 17, said: “She was driving as the car was smoking so she pulled over and got out and it burst into flames.

“I saw a lot of black smoke then there was a bang and the car was on fire.

“The woman was fine she was just a shocked.”