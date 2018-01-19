Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who had been missing in Tenerife for more than a week has been in contact with her family after a desperate search for her was launched.

Sarah Louise Smith travelled to the island with a friend but then decided to stay to live and work.

But her family became concerned when they had not heard from her for eight days.

Police launched a search and Sarah's sister Laura Michelle Smith posted on Facebook in a bid to find her. The post was shared more than 15,000 times in the first four hours.

In it Laura, from Halifax , wrote: "The last contact she had with anyone was over a week ago on the 10th January 2018 via Facebook messenger and in that message she said she wanted to come home but we have not heard anything since.

"We also know she attended the emergency room in Tenerife on the same date but was not admitted.

"We are now extremely concerned for her safety and welfare because, to our knowledge she has no fixed abode, no money, no job and no phone. She also has a long term battle with depression."

And today an update was posted on Facebook saying Sarah has now been in touch with her father.

The police and British consulate have been involved in the search.