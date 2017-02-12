Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been given a suspended sentence after she molested another female who was trying to comfort her.

Leeds Crown Court heard Codie Richardson had been drinking vodka and Red Bull at the woman’s home in Dewsbury after they had been to a funeral.

Richardson became upset and punched herself in the face. The complainant sat with her on the sofa trying to calm her down.

Jon Gregg, prosecuting, said Richardson kissed the woman who initially responded in a friendly fashion but then turned away.

However, Richardson continued to kiss her on the neck. The woman tried to push her away but Richardson was stronger and held her back on to the sofa and sat on top of her.

Mr Gregg said she then undid the zip on the complainant’s top and kissed her breast although she was saying “No” and when Richardson started to put her hand down the woman’s trousers she continued to tell her not to and tried to push her off.

Eventually she managed to pull Richardson’s hand away but the defendant then said she wanted to have sex with her.

Mr Gregg said the complainant made it clear she was not interested and went out into the garden. When she returned Richardson again tried to kiss her and undid her top until the woman said: “No, it won’t happen”. Her victim was left shocked and upset.

Richardson was on police bail when she tried to harm herself with a piece of broken glass and another woman was injured trying to take it from her.

Carl Kingsley, representing Richardson, said she had been subjected to an assault herself some weeks before the sexual offence which had left her traumatised.

He said she had also been struggling with her sexuality and stress from a previous assault in childhood. He said she had little memory of the sexual offence and clearly needed support.

“She is shocked at her own behaviour,” he added.

Richardson, 22 of Fir Parade, Ravensthorpe, admitted sexual assault and an assault causing actual bodily harm. She was given 18 months in prison suspended for two years with 100 hours unpaid work, 30 rehabilitation activity days and ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Judge Christopher Batty told her the sexual assault was “wholly unacceptable and was a disgraceful and deplorable thing to do” but because of the turmoil in her life he could take an exceptional course.