A woman was hurt in an accident on a Huddersfield pedestrian crossing.

Police immediately sealed off Carr Lane which runs through the centre of Slaithwaite after the woman in her 60s was knocked down by a car late this afternoon.

It remained sealed off for several hours while police accident investigation experts worked at the scene.

Police were called at 4.40pm.

The pedestrian is now being cared for in hospital and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services were called to reports of a car colliding with a pedestrian.

“A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital - her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. The road was partially blocked due to the incident.”

Eyewitness Bethany Verity who works at the Vanilla Bean restaurant close to where the accident happened, said: “There was lots of police activity and people rushing around. She looked to be in a bad way. I hope the lady is OK.”

The road was fully reopened in the early evening.

In October 2016 the Examiner reported that another zebra crossing nearby on Carr Lane was to be relocated following a spate of incidents that included an elderly woman being knocked down while using it.