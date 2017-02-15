Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has denied murdering her partner at their home in Gomersal and will face trial later this year.

Michelle Spencer, 47, pleaded not guilty today (Wednesday) to the murder of David Butterfield , 43, at their address in Shirley Terrace on January 13. He allegedly died from a stab wound.

She appeared over a videolink from New Hall prison for the 20 minute hearing at Leeds Crown Court. A timetable was set for papers in the case to be served including a defence statement from her.

Michelle Colborne QC defending Spencer said it was expected that the trial would last into a second week and a provisional date was set for June 7.

Simon Waley prosecuting said six civilian witnesses had already been required to attend the trial.

(Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC said the trial date would need to be approved by the Presiding judges on the North Eastern Circuit and a check would also have to be made with both the prosecution and defence pathologists to ensure they can attend.

Spencer was further remanded in custody. The judge told her: “We have now made all the arrangements that will mean your case coming to trial here at the Crown Court in Leeds on June 7.”

He said her solicitor and counsel would consult with her to prepare a defence case statement by April 5. “You are in custody and will remain there.”